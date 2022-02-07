Michael Adrian Grindrod passed away at the age of 68, on January 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by family. Anyone who knew Michael has a story to tell of his fun-loving ways, slap-stick humor, hard-working spirit and generosity. He was always there to put a smile on your face and make you laugh; to know him was to love him.

Born on June 30, 1953, in Cornwall, NY, Michael grew up on ACE Farm in Highland Mills, NY, which was established by his grandfather, Alfred C. Etzel, in 1917. He graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School in 1971, and SUNY Delhi in 1973. After graduation, following family tradition, Michael dedicated his life to working on the farm alongside his father, Roland Grindrod, Uncle Tyler Etzel and cousin Tyler Etzel, Jr.. In 1980, he married the love of his life, Kim (Frank) Grindrod and they welcomed their daughter Devin Grindrod in 1985.

In 2018, Michael and his cousin Tyler, Jr., retired as co-owners and closed the family farm that had been in operation for 101 years. During his retirement, Michael and Kim explored the country before settling down in Austin, Texas, to be near their daughter and her husband, Sean McNeal.

Michael was predeceased by his father, Roland, and mother, Margaret (Etzel) Grindrod; his beloved grandparents, Robert Grindrod and Florence (Weston) Grindrod, Alfred Etzel and Elizabeth (Tyler) Etzel; as well as his wonderful sister Gale Grindrod, brother Roland Grindrod, father-in-law Charles A. Frank, brother-in-law Brian Cody, and most of his Grindrod and Etzel aunts and uncles.

He’s survived by his wife Kim, daughter Devin, son-in-law Sean, mother-in-law Diane (Lauer) Frank, Aunt Lorraine (O’Neil) Etzel, brothers Mark and Jeffery Grindrod, sisters Penelope (Grindrod) Grace, Michelle Grindrod, Jennifer (Grindrod) White, Mary (Grindrod) Lewis, brothers-in-law George Grace, Bryan White, Charles F. Frank, William Lynn and Robert Lewis, sisters-in-law Jacqueline (Gunther) Grindrod, Marilyn (Kille) Grindrod, Christine Grindrod, Cynthia (Repetti) Grindrod, Lori Frank and Veronica Grell, as well as many cousins who were like siblings, nieces and nephews, whom he treated like his own children, and many joyful friends.

Michael was a dedicated member of the community, volunteering with the local Woodbury Community Association, Woodbury Parks Committee and Woodbury Ambulance Corps, serving in many capacities over the years. He often donated anonymously to causes and families near and dear to his heart. Giving back to the community was an important part of his life passed down to him from his mother. He also enjoyed hiking, scuba diving, traveling, cooking and recently kayaking. Michael hiked portions of the Appalachian and Pacific Crest Trails and made many friends along the way.

Michael’s wish was to donate his body for science at the University of Texas Southwestern. A future celebration of life honoring the man he was will be chosen at a later date. If you would like to share a memory of Michael or send condolences to the family, visit Kim and Devin Grindrod on Facebook. In homage to Michael’s giving spirit, please donate or volunteer to a cause dear to you.