Marylou Kopchak of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., entered heaven on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was 76.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and in 1973 moved to Monroe, N.Y. There she devotedly raised her two sons, Michael and Stephen, and daughter, Christine, along with her sister’s daughter, Denise, and her mother who lived with her. She tirelessly worked many jobs to this, so that they were all taken care of.

Marylou’s main job was with Monroe Tube Co. for 29 years. With her knowledge and skills, she could run and repair every machine in the plant. She was in awe of everyone there, including workers that were there for many years also.

She was a loving mother and grandmother to her son Michael Zahra and his wife, Kimberly, their children, Michael Emma and Samantha; daughter, Christine Zahra, and her two children, Mathew and Ashley; and great-grandmother to Ashley’s children. She is also survived by her loving husband, Michael.

Marylou was predeceased by her son Stephen, who entered into rest Dec. 16, 2019.

A family statement said: “You are with god and in peace now darling, no more pain and no more suffering – your eternal loving husband Michael.”

Visitation was at Stroyan Funeral Home in Milford, Pa., on July 9. Funeral services followed at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 1619 N 9th St #14, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.