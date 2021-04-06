Mary Farrell-Martin passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home in Harriman.

Daughter of the late Frederick Burrall and Margaret Convery Burrall, Mary was born on September 22, 1937 in New York City. She was the widow of James Farrell and Robert Martin. She was also a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman and a member of the Columbettes in Monroe.

Survivors include her sons, James Farrell (Cindy) of Schenectady, Daniel Farrell (Donna Reynolds) of Ocala, FL; daughter, Patricia Niemann (Mike) of Monroe; eight grandchildren: Lindsey, Lexy, Joanie, D.J., Jake, Brian, Matthew & Elizabeth; and two great grandchildren: Zoey and Zane. She was predeceased by her brother, Frederick Burrall.

Services were held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.

