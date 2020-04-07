Mary Charlotte Waters of Goshen entered into Our Lord’s eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Valley View Center For Nursing Care & Rehab of Goshen. She was 85 years old.

Mary was born June 3, 1934, in New York. She is the daughter of Michael and Anna Gavura.

She was predeceased by her husband William Robert Waters and their daughter Cynthia Ann Peachey.

She genuinely and truly cared for and loved everyone in her family. She was a devout and faithful Catholic. She prayed for everyone in the whole world.

She was employed by Tuxedo Hospital as a nursing aide.

She is survived by her daughter Cathy Ann DiPeri of Middletown; her grandson Frank DiPeri Jr. and his wife Erica Bortnowsky of Monroe; her granddaughter Brittany DiPeri of Middletown; her son William Waters of Peoria, Arizona; her grandson Joseph Waters and his wife Jannah Oglesbee Waters of Gilbert, Arizona; her great grandchildren Lex Waters and Vivian Waters of Gilbert, Arizona; her son-in-law Robert Peachey of Liberty; her grandson Robert Peachey of Oklahoma; her grandson Christopher Peachey of Monticello; and her great granddaughter Amber Peachey of Liberty.

Due to the current ongoing health crisis, a funeral mass, burial and celebration of Mary’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com.