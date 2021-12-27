Mary A. Morello of Monroe entered into eternal rest on Dec. 16, 2021, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 77 years old.

The daughter of the late Joseph Paul Morello and Agnes (Panzarella) Morello, Mary was born on January 30, 1944 in the Bronx, N.Y.

Aunt Mary, as she was known by all, was a wonderful woman. She loved to laugh, socialize and be around friends and family. She made sure her family, especially her nieces and nephews, always felt loved and cared for no matter how old they were. Mary will be missed beyond words.

Mary was a retired Healthcare Aide for Elant at Goshen for many years. She enjoyed the local community organizations that she was a Member of including the South Blooming Grove Ladies Auxiliary, the 60+ Senior Group of Blooming Grove where she was active in the “Quilting Club”, and the Mad Hatters of Washingtonville. She also participated in the Board of Elections as a poll worker.

Mary is survived by her devoted brother and sister-in-law: Phillip J. Morello, Sr. and his wife Rosemarie of Highland Mills, NY; her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly: Joe and Krista (Leonardi) Morello of Monroe, NY, Lucianne Morello of Boca Raton, FL, Rosemarie (Morello) Ampha and Mysaikone of Fairfield, CT, Phillip and Kristen (Borstelmann) Morello of Unionville, NY, and Robert and Christina (Visciglia) Morello of Philadelphia, PA; and her 9 great nieces and nephews: Gina Morello, Nicholas Morello, Mia Morello, Olivia Morello, Natalie Morello, Maximus Ampha, Norah Ampha, Phillip Morello III, and Matthew Morello. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her siblings: Joseph Morello and Bernadette Morello.

Visitation was held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Dec. 27, at the Church of St. Patrick, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Cremation will follow the Mass at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY. Inurnment will take place in the Family Plot at St. Raymond’s Cemetery, Bronx, NY.

Memorial Contributions in Mary’s name may be made to the South Blooming Grove Fire District & Independence Fire Company, 819 State Route 208, Monroe, New York 10950.

