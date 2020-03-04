Marian J. Finnegan of Greenwood Lake passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Schervier Pavillion in Warwick. She was 94.

The daughter of Roy and Josephine Bush Conklin, she was born on Nov. 23, 1925, in Warwick.

She was a retired production worker for Star Expansion in Mountaindale.

She was the widow of Russell Finnegan.

Survivors include her son Russell Finnegan and his companion Nancy Kuc of Greenwood Lake. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Deanna Murray and her sisters Helen and Della Mae.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home in Greenwood Lake (845 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com).