Margaret M. Ciminera of Harriman passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. She was 79 years old.

The daughter of Peter Martin and Margaret Regan Martin, she was born on June 22, 1941, in New York City.

Margaret was a retired bursar at the Academy of Aeronautics in East Elmhurst, New York, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Constantino “Gus” Ciminera of Harriman; son Peter Ciminera and his wife Maddalena of Hicksville, New York; daughters Jeanne Iodice and her husband Gary of Monroe and Merada Genzale and her husband Joe of Harriman; brother Peter Martin of Bayside, New York; sister Eileen O’Neill of Astoria, New York ;well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was known affectionately as “Nana” to her seven grandchildren: Matthew, Peter, Christopher, Joseph, Valentina, Haiely and Sabrina.

Margaret grew up in Astoria and was a longtime resident of Jackson Heights, Queens, before moving to Harriman in 2008.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe.

Cremation will be at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Alzheimer’s Association, Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.alz.org/hudsonvalley).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).