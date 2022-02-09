Marc Albert Fahn, of Clifton Park, NY, formerly of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY. He was 41.

He was born on May 16, 1980 in Middletown, NY.

Marc was a graduate of the BOCES class of 1999 in Goshen. He continued to amaze friends and family with his self-taught skills on the guitar, especially wherever there was an open mic. He had many jobs in the food service industry over the years, lastly as a cashier at Walmart, in Clifton Park, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Strzalka Fahn; step-father, William Grohoski; sister, Leza Bowman and husband Shayne; his beloved cat, April; along with his countless friends.

He was predeceased by his mother, Katherine Brown Fahn Grohoski; his maternal grandparents, Bertha Bertholf Brown Reimsnyder and Jim Brown; his step grandparents, Joseph and Agnes Grohoski.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, from 3-6 p.m., at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral service will be held 5:30PM Thursday, February 10, at the funeral home, with the Reverend Susan Chupungco officiating. A private cremation will follow.

Due to COVID 19, the funeral home is currently following the NYS mandate regarding the use of masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

