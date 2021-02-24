Linda G. Blazek of The Villages, Florida, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 74 years old.

Linda was born July 18, 1946, in Waynesboro, Pa., the daughter of Earl and Irene (Bennett) Rhodes.

She graduated high school with a commercial degree and began a career as a secretary, moving on to being an administrative assistant and finally as a sales representative for Xicom in Sterling Forest, where she worked until retiring. During her career with Xicom she mastered many specialized training courses and was an expert in her field.

Linda moved to The Villages in 2012 from Shippensburg, Pa. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed many social clubs and activities in The Villages, including tap dancing and dancing at The Square.

Linda married her loving husband Art on Dec. 12, 1985. Along with Art, survivors include her children: William E. Stelz Jr. (partner Cheryl Piche) of Montgomery, Beth Ann Blazek, Janet Lynn Stelz of Monroe and Stacey Dziurzynski (husband Tom); brother Lawrence Rhodes (wife Barbara); and her grandchildren: Chase Dziurzynski, Michael W. Stelz of Monroe, Ava N. Stelz of Monroe and Collin Dziurzynski.

Visitation for Linda was Thursday, Feb. 25, in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel, 410 Webster St., Wildwood, Fla. A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, Feb. 26, in the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com.