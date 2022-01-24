Lillian Bollenbach, of Monroe, NY, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 99 years old.

Lillian was an agent for Henry Lust Real Estate in Monroe, NY. During World War II, Lillian worked for The Army magazine. She was a very active participant in her community; Lillian was a member of St. Martha’s Guild for Grace Episcopal Church, and she belonged to Friends of Monroe Library. She was an accomplished landscape oil painter, and she was a member of the Schunnemunk Art Guild.

Lillian is survived by her sons Robert W. Bollenbach of Monroe, NY; and Steven H. Bollenbach and his wife Wendy, also of Monroe, NY; and her daughter Laura A. Bollenbach, of Rogersville, TN; and by two grandchildren: Bobby, Jr., and Dane. In addition to her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her parents Rose and John, and by her husband William H. Bollenbach. Lillian also had four sisters: Mildred, Sofie, Stella, and Agnes.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1 Forest Ave., Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Free Library, 44 Millpond Parkway, Monroe, NY 10950

