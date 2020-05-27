Lauri B. Manley of Washingtonville passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. She was 87 years old.

The daughter of William and Agnes McCabe Donegan, she was born in Casteltown, County Meath, Ireland, on Oct. 14, 1932.

Lauri was a private duty nurse for the Schuman Family in New York City. She was a former member of St. Philip Neri and St. Brendan’s in the Bronx, St. Mary’s in Washingtonville, and was very devoted to St. Francis, St. Anthony’s along with many Catholic charities and was very involved in her grandson Kyle’s Foundation.

Survivors include her son John Honan and his wife Elizabeth of Washingtonville, her grandchildren: John William and Edward Stephen; godson Kevin Crilly; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and was an adopted grandma to many.

Lauri was predeceased by her first husband John Honan and second husband Stephen Manley, 15 siblings, and her grandson Kyle.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Capuchin Franciscan Missions (St. Anthony’s Bredline) 1740 Mt. Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207 or Kyle Honan Heart to Heart Foundation (https://www.Kylesheart.org).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).