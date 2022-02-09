Kenneth R. Deeney, of Monroe, NY, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, NY. He was 84 years old. Born in New York, NY, on March 5, 1937, Kenneth was the son of the late Vera (Centritto) and Alexander Deeney.

Kenneth was a computer operator for Lederle Labs in Pearl River, NY. He served in the US Army and has been a loyal supporter of the VFW.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Deeney, at home in Monroe, NY; and his sister Susan Salo, also of Monroe, NY. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by his son, Jason Alexander Deeney, and by his brother, John G. Deeney.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jason Deeney to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.