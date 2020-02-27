Karl Martin III

Karl “Killer’ Martin III passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson.

Formerly of Monroe, Karl had been a resident at the Firemen’s Home in Hudson for the past 2-½ years. He was 71 years old.

The son of Karl Martin Jr. and Clara E. Grutzkuhn Martin, he was born June 2, 1948, in Tuxedo. Karl is pre-deceased by his sister Clara A. Dolson

Karl was a maintenance worker for Monroe Laundry. He was a life member of Mombasa Fire Company in Monroe and a life member of Orange County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, as well as a member of Monroe Fire Department.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Graveside Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Operation Small Change c/o Firemen’s Home-State of New York, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY 12534.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).