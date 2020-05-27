Josephine B. Gomez of Chester passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen. She was 79 years old.

Daughter of Alfred Gomez and Esther Colon Gomez, she was born in New York City on Sept. 27, 1940.

Josephine was an office administrator for Cleveland Clinic in Broward County, Florida. She also was the former “Soup Lady” at Quick Check in Goshen until her retirement in 2018.

Survivors include her children: Carl Mojica and his wife Patricia Nuss of Chester and Joanne Mojica of Florida; her sister Esther Denizard of Florida; her grandchildren: Linda and husband Matt Chiosie, Christina Mojica and Jolene Mojica Ocampo; her great grandchildren: Jaeden, Katherine, Lauren, Kali and Noah; along with her nieces and many loving cousins and dear friends.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).