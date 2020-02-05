John P. Halayko passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home in Monroe. He was 61 years old.

The son of Paul and Eleanor Farrell Halayko, he was born Jan. 21, 1959.

John graduated from St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows and went on to become the Senior Director of Operations for Fidelity Investments in Jersey City, N.J.

He was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman and was also a former member of Knights of Columbus Hudson Council in Woodside.

Survivors include his son Sean Halayko and his wife Pam of Middletown, N.J.; his daughter Kristen Falasca and her husband Joseph of Highland Mills; his siblings: Steven Halayko and his wife Peggy of Goshen, Paul Halayko and his wife Freda of Sunnyside and Mary Ellen Benedetti and her husband, Charlie of Blooming Grove;, along with his granddaughter Madison, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Feb. 6 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe.

Cremation followed at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Memorial Contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box #3049, Syracuse New York 13220.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).