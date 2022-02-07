John M. Ruffino, of Monroe, NY, entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 70 years old.

The son of Anna (Hanulak) Ruffino of Hackensack, NJ and the late John Ruffino, John was born on March 9, 1951 in Hackensack, NJ.

John’s love of the outdoors and fishing led him to a career as a sales representative for the Nicholas-Shea Company and the Daiwa Corp.

John was a family man. He had a passion for motorcycles, music, the Yankees and cooking for the people he loved. He was a fixer. He could fix anything (and often did)! John liked to laugh, tease, and he loved “lake life”.

There are no words to describe how much he will be missed.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by his loving wife: Catherine “Cathy” J. (Scinto) Ruffino at home; his daughters Renee (Ruffino) Pearce and her husband Jay, of Highland Mills, NY; and Kaylin M. (Ruffino) Morran and her husband Derrick, of Vernon, NJ; four grandchildren: Lincoln and Andie Pearce and Rylee and Raegan Morran; his brother, George Ruffino and his late wife Joyce Warbis; his sister, Kathleen Muskivitch and her husband Pat; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Ruffino Deardon, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. John was also predeceased by his brother, Gary.

As per his wishes, there will be a private cremation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 4, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of John to the Lustgarten Foundation: https://events.lustgarten.org/give/192132/#!/donation/checkout

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com