John ‘Jack’ Tosi, Jr.

John Tosi Jr., age 73 of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was born in Youngstown, OH, on March 3, 1948, to the late Willia Mae Crawford Tosi and John Tosi Sr.

A true high school superstar, Jack was co-captain of the Bernards High School football team and graduated in 1966. While attending the University of South Carolina he proudly enlisted in the Navy serving aboard the USS Compton during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he went on to build his career as an owner/operator with RPS and later as a driver for Titan Trucking Company.

Captivating and charismatic, Jack naturally had the gift of gab and was in his element sharing stories and telling jokes. He enjoyed spending time at “the office” aka OTB, gambling at the casino in Monticello with his friends and watching football. In work, love, and life everything Jack did was to the maximum. Jack had a huge heart and loved his family above all else. He will be remembered as the best husband, father, brother, and son that anyone could ask for.

Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 40 years, Mary Kay Tosi; cherished daughters: Sarah Tosi; Jennifer Tosi (James Monahan); beloved brother, Terry Tosi, and grandsons Tanner and Jason Ide. He was preceded in death by his parents John Tosi Sr. and Willia Mae Crawford Tosi.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a Chapel Service following at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.