Joan Toomey might have rolled her eyes and flipped a few people off in her 81 years, but the lucky ones also got the pleasure of savoring her homemade pies, her stoic devotion and her unfiltered opinions.

The Plant City resident passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, She was 81.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Penney Toomey and grew up in West Milford and Hawthorne, New Jersey. She grew up attending Yankee games with her father and graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1956.

She taught her daughter and sons that women could do anything they wanted to do, working for 21 years as an Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police with the West Milford Police Department. She also became a special police officer.

Joan moved to Florida in 2005 to be close to her son, Royal Glenn Davis, who was the only one living in a place without snow. She remained a loyal Yankees fan.

In Plant City, she was active in her 55+ community, the Meadows at CountryWood. She volunteered at South Florida Baptist Hospital in the gift shop. She stayed busy painting, reading, and playing Euchre with her friends. She enjoyed baking mac and cheese and desserts for family Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her children: daughter Deborah Davis and her significant other Les Armstrong; son Christopher Davis and husband Joseph Falletta; and son Royal Glenn Davis and wife Angela Davis; grandchildren Royal Shane Davis and his fiancee Christie Durham; and Brian Davis and his girlfriend Zoe Villafana; and her sibling, Pat Lynch, Judy Zdanis and David Toomey. She was preceded in death by her brother Steve Toomey.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care.

In Joan’s memory, if you see a good deal at Beall’s, buy it.

Memorial donations can be made to:

Lifepath Hospice @ https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GeneralDonation or

St. Francis Society Animal Rescue @https://stfrancisrescue.org/donate