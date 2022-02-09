Joan E. Curley passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at home in Monroe, NY. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice Malone Ekins, Joan was born on August 7, 1940, in New York, NY, and grew up in Inwood attending Our Lady Queen of Martyrs School and Church.

Joan received her Associates Degree in Business Administration from Orange County Community College and was the Secretary for the Director of Athletics at Monroe-Woodbury Schools in Central Valley. NY, for 23 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and was a volunteer CCD teacher with the Catholic High School Program at Sacred Heart Church. She was a speaker for Victims Impact Panel for Orange County Stop DWI Program to honor her daughter Donna.

Family was the most important part of Joan’s life and nothing made her happier than a house full of family and friends. Joan and Mike Curley were married on November 19, 1960 after meeting on a trip to Greenwood Lake and built an incredible life together, moving to Monroe 56 years ago. Joan was the most loving and generous mother and grandmother. She attended every game, concert and special event with so much pride and love. After retirement, Joan and Mike enjoyed many vacations throughout the world with dear lifelong friends and family and spent many winters in Venice, Florida.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Michael T. Curley, of Monroe, NY; children: Thomas M. Curley of Monroe, NY; and Beth A. Douthit and her husband, John, of Monroe, NY; and by her beloved grandchildren: Thomas Jr., Brianna, Nicole, Patrick, and Brendan, her brother-in-law Michael Kelly and sister in laws Alice Curley and Irene Curley. Joan was the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan was also predeceased by her daughter, Donna Curley, sister, Mary Jane Kelly, and her daughter-in-law, Edna Curley.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY 10926.

Memorial contributions may be made to A.D.A.C. Orange County Stop DWI Program, 6 Wesley Ct., Middletown, NY 10941, or http://www.adacinfo.com