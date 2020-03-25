Joan Davis Berish of Tuxedo, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 81 years old.

The daughter of Harold and Elizabeth Petrosky Davis, she was born on Feb. 22, 1939.

Joan was a retired key punch operator for Pfizer (formerly Lederle Labs), in Pearl River. Joan enjoyed being the secretary of the Tuxedo Silver Dollar Seniors and she was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Tuxedo.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Andrew Berish at home; her daughters Alexandria and Peter DeNigris of Milford, Pa., and Kimberlee Stevens and Andrew Coyle of Tuxedo. Joan is also survived by her grandchildren: Cassandra Stevens of Tuxedo; Danielle DeNigris and fiancé Nicholas Hoffer of Wilmington, N.C.; Marissa DeNigris and fiancé Zachary Feltner of Douglassville, Pa.; Samantha Collins and fiancé Joshua Michaud of Milford, Pa.; Brandon Collins and fiancé Tiffany Martin of Milford, Pa.; Noury Rmaida of Tuxedo, and one great-grandchild, Ezekiel Feltner, and one sister, Sandra Paul of Sherman, Pa..

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her sister Barbara Davis.

Due to the current mandates put in place because of the coronavirus, and directives from the New York State Governor’s Office, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Burial will take place in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.

Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s name to the Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps., 1 Contractors Road, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987 (tuxedoems.org).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home.