Jayne M. Gallo passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in Monroe. She was 72 years old.

The daughter of Louis and Emily Brodmerkel Gallo, she was born August 16, 1947, in New York City.

Jayne was a secretary for IBM in Poughkeepsie and a friend of Bill W. for 25-plus years.

She is survived by her loving husband Dr. George C. Lombino.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).