John "Jake" Martin Taber of Sloatsburg passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.

The son of Dr. Leslie Raymond Taber and Orrel Bond Taber, he was born on June 5, 1928.

He is survived by his sons Thomas Taber, Robert Taber, and John Taber and several nieces and nephews.