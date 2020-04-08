Hugh Lincoln O’Neill of Monroe entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Center in Goshen.

The son of Hugh Roe and Agnes (Taggart), he was born Feb. 12, 1926, in the Bronx.

Hugh served the country he loved as a member of the Greatest Generation in World War II and Korea, receiving two Purple Hearts.

Residents may recognize him as Papa “Poppy” as he sold them at any local storefront (ShopRite, McDonald’s) that would let him set up a table for the Ladies Auxiliary and beloved American Legion.

Come September he looked forward to selling poppies with his fellow Legioneers at the Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo.

When going to the Legion he would have 1-2 glasses of white Zinfandel.

Hugh was a loyal husband to Dolores, devoted father, father-in-law, grandpa and a great story teller.

Survivors include his sons James Patrick and his wife Georgianna of Brightwaters and Brian and his wife Evelyn of Monroe; his beloved granddaughter Erin Meaghan of Columbus, Ohio; step-grandchildren Robert, Michael and Judy, and five great-grandchildren: Justin, Jessica, Christopher, Abigail and Julie Anna.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Dolores (Flood), his brother James Patrick and his sisters Maryann, Patricia, Theresa, Margaret, Louise and Eileen.

In lieu of flowers consider Donation to the American Legion Post 488, 532 Lakes Road, Monroe NY 10950.

Christian Services with Military Honors will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).