Henry L. Balbert, of Monroe, NY, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Jack and Mildred (Forer) Balbert, he was born in Bronx, NY in 1941.

Henry worked as a textile converter for Raytex Fabrics in the garment district in Manhattan, NY. Upon retirement he worked for English Rose Day Care in Washingtonville, NY, where he was affectionately known by all as Mr. Henry. He was former President of the Men’s Club of Monroe Temple, and he was a devoted grandfather. He was always around when his family needed him and spent much time chauffeuring his grandchildren to the various places and activities they needed to get to.

Henry will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Wendy, at home in Monroe, NY; daughter Laurie Paperny and her husband Michael of Washingtonville, NY; daughter Sharon Turner of Fishkill, NY; a brother David Balbert of London, England; and by his six grandchildren: Adam, Noah, Reisa, Isabella, Marissa, and Dillon.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.