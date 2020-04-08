Helen C. Nelson of Washingtonville entered into rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after a fierce battle with Covid-19.

She was the daughter of Henry and Anna (Viebrock) Stelling, Born in Brooklyn on Feb. 9, 1920.

Helen credits her long life to hard work and a nightly glass of red wine. She was 100 years young.

After graduating from Girls Commercial High School in Brooklyn, Helen worked in a men’s orthopedic hospital until she became an Insurance Adjuster in the Wall Street area of Manhattan, from which she retired.

After retiring Helen and Louis moved to Washingtonville to be closer to family. They soon became an active part of the community.

Helen was a life member of the Eastern Star, Brooklyn Chapter.

Helen had a quick laugh and warm sense of humor, qualities that will be sorely missed. Helen enjoyed people and they enjoyed her.

She is now in the presence of the Lord with her beloved husband, Louis E. Nelson.

Helen is survived by her son Robert (Sandra); grandson, Keith (Debbie); granddaughter Kerry Nelson-Cisneros (Julio); great-grandson Benjamin Cisneros; nephews,John (Judy), William (Jean) and Peter Stelling; former daughter-in-law, Lyn; two step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren; numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother William Stelling and sister-in-law Marjorie Nelson.

Helen's family would like express gratitude to the staff at the New Windsor Country Inn for the care and tenderness they extended to our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic running rampant in New York, and with concerns about the safety and well-being of all, there will be no memorial services held at this time.

Cremation will be private. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).