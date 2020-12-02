Gladys MacKay, a 48-year resident of Monroe, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was 72 years old.

The daughter of Marshall and Evelyn Sasek Smith, she was born on April 16, 1948 in the Bronx.

Gladys was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of Walton High School in the Bronx.

Survivors include her loving husband Harry MacKay; her daughters: Merideth MacKay and her husband Steven Tanberg, of Groton, Conn., and April Mench and her husband William of Tucson, Arizona; her sisters: Lorraine Smith of Toms River, N.J., and Evelyn Cahill of Matthews, N.C.; her grandchildren: Mackaylee and Madeline Mench; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings Marshall Smith and Arlene Urevich.

Services will be private and cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).