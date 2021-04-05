George Bailin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at his home in Monroe, surrounded by his wife and friends. He was 91 years old, and a resident of Monroe since 1985. He taught English and Literature for over 60 years at high schools in NYC and community colleges in NY and NJ, and served in the National Guard for 16 years.

A Celebration of Life was held at Flynn Funeral Home on Friday, December 4, followed by cremation. Another Celebration of Life with scattering of ashes will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, at Ananda Ashram in Monroe N.Y.. For information, call 845-325-7652 or email dabailin@optonline.net .

The son of Herman and Marion Bailin, he was born in Brooklyn NY. Family survivors include: his wife Daryl Bailin; his ex-wife Marilyn Bailin; son and daughter-in-law (DIL) Michael and Trish Bailin, and their three sons Adam, Seth and Matt; daughter Jill Bailin Rembar and her daughter Anna; brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Joan Bailin and the families of their offspring David, Paul and Jenny; sister and brother-in-law Iris and Ron Bachman and the families of their offspring Eric and Andrea; sister-in-law Sharon Bailin and the families of her daughters HiIlary and Allison; and sister-in-law Sharon O’Sullivan and her offspring Colleen and Neal, and granddaughters Hailey and Kylie. George was predeceased by his brother Stuart.

George Bailin was a poet, author, teacher, performer, activist, and seeker.

Born in Brooklyn to hardworking immigrants, George Bailin grew up with several dominating factors: an extended family that supported him even when they didn’t understand him, a thirst for truth, a passion for writing, a joy in sports, an abundance of energy, and a fear of the anxiety that would erupt during stressful times.

Professionally, George attended Brooklyn College, Manhattan College, and Sarah Lawrence College, graduating with a BA in English, and MFAs in English Literature and Creative Writing. Two of his best friends, with whom he spent many hours writing, were Howard Sackler and Murray Schisgal, who both went on to achieve fame writing and directing movies and plays. George however, now married to Marilyn and the father of two children, Mike and Jill, went in another direction.

His Zayde and Bubbe, Orthodox Jews, were influential in his early spirituality and arranging his bar mitzvah at 13. After college, he began to attend various religious institutions and spiritual leaders. However, none were able to answer his questions, until he met Dr. Rammurti S. Mishra in 1957. This meeting, recorded in his soon-to-be published book Ready To Give Everything , altered the focus of his life.

A born teacher, George spent 30 years as a high school English professor at several different schools in New York City. During this time, he became a mentor for both students and fellow teachers, and was active in developing the teachers union and promoting civil rights. Taking early retirement from the NYC school system in 1983, he went on to teach English Composition and Literature at several community colleges in New York and New Jersey, retiring in 2001.

Writing was George’s lifeblood, a daily practice he began in childhood and continues to his death. The topics he wrote on vary, from social activism, to political commentary, to the challenges of daily living. However, permeating everything is a desire for, and a fostering of, spiritual understanding. His skill and understanding of the subject was such that Dr. Mishra often asked him to edit his writing. His monologs, scripts, poems, articles and essays have been published nationally by such magazines as Black Country, Puckerbrush Review, Kansas Quarterly, Goblets, Webster Review, Salome and Mississippi Valley Review. He founded Seaport Poets & Writers Press to assist publication of his Poetry & Prose and give workshops to support fellow writers.

A dramatic performer, George was a frequent reader on Columbia University’s radio station WKCR with Tom Vitale in New York City. He gave the first dramatic readings of many of his poems at the St. Clements Poetry Festival in New York City, as well as at the Somers Free Library in Somers, New York. For decades, he frequently regaled audiences at Ananda Ashram in Monroe, New York, bringing light and laughter to the meditation programs led by Dr. Mishra, his friend and spiritual advisor. His writings on Dr. Mishra include Ready To Give Everything : Reminiscences of Doctorji, and Sage of Ananda : Shri Brahmananda Sarasvati.

Since 1985, George had been living with his wife Daryl in Monroe, New York. For 11 years he wrote and Daryl edited Meditator’s Newsletter, a monthly publication of poetry, prose, essays, spiritual quotes and exercises. In 1995, they cofounded Sacred Orchard , intending it to be a vehicle for promoting spiritual awareness. After the passing of his teacher in 1993, then known as Shri Brahmananda Sarasvati, George’s life was increasingly contemplative. Yet he continued to visit the gym at least once a day, write day and night, cook occasionally, and spend time with his dog Gracie. And no day was started off right without a cup of coffee.

After several years of increasing health issues, George was admitted to hospice. He passed away peacefully, with a gasp of air and a smile on his face. Donations may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, Ananda Ashram (which has a George Bailin Memorial Fund to rebuild the outside stage), or the George Bailin Fund to support the publication of his writings. For information, call 845-325-7652 or email dabailin@optonline.net .