Gary Long was born on November 8, 1947, in Newburgh, NY, and was a proud, lifelong resident of Central Valley, NY. After graduating from Monroe Woodbury Senior High School, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War as an army sergeant from 1968-1970. Upon his return to the United States, he worked diligently at Con-Edison as a first class electric service operator for over 40 years.

Gary’s parents, Frank Long and Christina Brush Long, are waiting for him on the other side. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Melinda Long, and Hank, his Labrador retriever and best friend.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and active-duty service members.

