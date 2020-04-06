Fred W. Klueber passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home in Monroe. He was 81 years old.

The son of Fred W. and Margaret E. Wolf Klueber, Fred was born October 30, 1928, in the Bronx.

Fred was the lead painter for Klae Construction, INC., in Oak Ridge, N.J. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

Survivors include his loving wife Dorthea Henning Klueber; his children: Erik Klueber and his wife Sun of San Marcos, California, Kristina Krenner and her husband Timithy, of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Victoria Klueber of Cortland; his sister Theresa Beck of Hendersonville, N.C.; and his grandson Liam. He was predeceased by his daughter Barbara Klueber.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Our Father’s Kitchen Food Pantry, 151 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).