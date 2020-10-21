Edith Stevens passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her residence in Southfields. She was 96 years old.

The daughter of Frederick and Isabelle McGrady Jones, she was born on Aug. 3, 1924, in Southfields.

Edith was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was a member of the Tuxedo American Legion Post # 293 Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children: Steven Stevens of Pomona; Thomas Stevens and his wife Lucille of Chester; David Stevens and his wife Pam of Tuxedo; Dolores Perri and her husband Albert of Washingtonville; and Lisa Petriello and her husband John of Winterville, N.C.; her grandchildren: Aimee, April, Allyssa, Thomas Jr., Elizabeth and Cassandra; her seven great grandchildren, and by several nieces and nephews. Edith was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur “Whimpy” Stevens and by her 15 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).