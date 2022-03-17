Douglas Michael John Rizzi was a dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who bravely battled cancer for more than twelve years. He was blessed to be called home to God, whom he strove so faithfully to serve, on March 15, 2022.

He was born the fifth of ten children to Gloria and John Rizzi on October 14, 1950. Doug was a graduate of St. Francis Preparatory School and Adelphi University. He worked for the NY Times in the production department for close to 40 years and rose to the position of Plant Manager before his retirement.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Jonelle, and his six devoted children: David Rizzi, Mark Rizzi, Stephen Gill, Deidre Patrisso, Mark Gill, and Mariel Gill. He had a particular knack for connecting with children and greatly loved spending time with his grandchildren Sarah Rizzi, Meredith Rizzi, Jocelyn Rizzi, Giovanni Patrisso, Adrianna Patrisso, Stephen Gill Jr., and Shane Gill. Many cherished memories of Papa Douggie remain in our hearts.

Sacred Heart Parish and Sacred Heart School in Monroe, NY, were the happy beneficiaries of Doug’s creative genius in woodworking and fixing just about anything. He was also gifted in negotiating bids for repairs around the church—all with a can-do, cheerful spirit. He was the president of Sacred Heart’s parish council for many years as well as a volunteer for Sacred Heart Parish Outreach.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Among Doug’s many friends are Mother Maria Catherine and all the sisters of Marycrest Convent. He greatly admired their work of going door to door seeking to bring souls back to God. He has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to: Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, 164 Quaker Hill Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

