Doris M. Pinter

Connecticut /
| 16 Mar 2022 | 10:21

    Doris M. Pinter, 91, of Blooming Grove, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home. Doris is survived by two daughters, Lorelli Kronkhyte at home, and Pamela Crook, of Wallkill; stepson, Joseph Pinter, Jr. of Connecticut; granddaughters, Danielle Giglevitch, and Miranda Bowers; grandson, Jason Nicoli; niece, Gwendolyn Feldt and nephew, Martin Feldt, Jr.

    She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Pinter and one grandson, Matthew L. Frank.

    Services will be at a later date to be determined.

    In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter/humane society, as Doris was an avid animal lover.

    Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com