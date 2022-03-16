Doris M. Pinter, 91, of Blooming Grove, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home. Doris is survived by two daughters, Lorelli Kronkhyte at home, and Pamela Crook, of Wallkill; stepson, Joseph Pinter, Jr. of Connecticut; granddaughters, Danielle Giglevitch, and Miranda Bowers; grandson, Jason Nicoli; niece, Gwendolyn Feldt and nephew, Martin Feldt, Jr.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Pinter and one grandson, Matthew L. Frank.

Services will be at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter/humane society, as Doris was an avid animal lover.

