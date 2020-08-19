Dillon M. Erik

Dillon Michael Erik of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, of an accidental heroin overdose after a long battle with depression and addiction. He was 26 years old.

He is survived by his loving mother Tara Erik and stepfather Robert Hoodiman and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his Grandfather Charles “Chuck” and Grandmother Licia.

Dillon never wanted to be defined only by his addiction and mistakes. He was much, much more than that.

He was born and raised in West Milford, N.J.

He fell into the grips of addiction.

He was extremely loyal, feisty and very outspoken. He loved his family and friends and usually could make anyone laugh even through his addiction all the while he tried to fight off his demons.

Dillon isn’t just another statistic or just “another one gone too soon.”

He was a son, grandson, nephew and friend to many.

He had a great big heart and his laugh was contagious.

Dillon is now with his beloved Grandpa “Chuck.”