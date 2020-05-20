Corinne Gammino of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center in Town of Mount Pleasant. She was 76 years old.

The daughter of John and Frances Tosetto Spagnoli Sr., she was born in New York City on July 16, 1943.

Early in her career Corinne worked as a nurse at Misericordia in the Bronx, where she met the love of her life, Robert, who predeceased her in June 19, 2011. As their family grew she became a homemaker.

Corinne attended St. Anastasia Church and Sacred Heart Church. She was a member of the Monroe Seniors which was a big apart of her life the past few years.

Survivors include her daughters Deborah Prunier of Cornwall and Michele Almash and her husband Michael of Monroe; her niece Theresa Spagnoli-Thomas and her husband Bobby of Wingdale; and five grandchildren: Nicole, Danny, Justin, Brad and Jacquelin.

She is predeceased by her brother John Spagnoli Jr. and her sister Marion Valentino.

Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).