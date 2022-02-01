Charles Vanderbush, of Goshen, NY, passed away in Port St. Lucie, FL, on January 26, 2022. He was 36 years old. Charlie loved his years of iron working with his dad in Local 40. His heart and love for his family was incredible. His smile was infectious. Charlie will be remembered for his love for his family and friends. His incredible strength to overcome his challenges in life. His excitement to spend time with his nephews Christopher and Joseph. And for all his adventures with his best friend Jerry. His passing will leave a hole in our hearts.

He is survived by his parents, Warren and Kathleen Vanderbush, sisters Katie Moccio and Margaret Anne Jones, and his two nephews Christopher and Joseph. A wake will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Port St Lucie, FL, and a memorial will be held at a later date in Goshen, NY.