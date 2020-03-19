Charles H. Hansen of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Valley View Center-Nursing Care in Goshen. He was 88 years old.

The son of Thomas H. and Mary Guthrie Hansen, he was born in Harriman on Aug. 11, 1931.

Charles and his wife Carol were the former owners of Phillips Liquor Store, Inc. in Monroe, and Charles was a General Manager of Employee Relations at Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. in Spring Valley.

He was a member of many municipal and community organizations including the Village of Monroe Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Town of Monroe Board of Assessment Review.

In addition to being a former trustee for the Village of Monroe, he was the former president and an honorary member of Harriman Engine Co. No. 1, as well as former president and life member of Monroe Community Ambulance, and a member of Monroe and Harriman United Methodist Churches.

Charlie truly loved his immediate and extended family and he truly loved Harriman and every friend and neighbor who lived there.

Survivors include his loving wife: Carol Jean Smith Hansen; his children: Nancy J. Peifer and her husband Jeffrey of Monroe, Donna J. Hansen of Monroe, and Charles R. Hansen and his wife, Dara of Monroe, NY; six grandchildren: Brandon C., Lauren L., and Kristen G. Peifer, and Joshua, Caleb and Rachel Manheim; and 13 very special nieces and nephews and their families.

Charles was predeceased by his granddaughter Kristin J. Peifer; brothers Thomas H. Hansen, Joseph Hansen and Robert L. Hansen; sister Dorothy M. Smith; sisters-in-law: Dorothy H. Hansen, Cecile B. Hansen and Jeanne D. Hansen; and by his brother-in-law, Charles W. Smith of Middletown.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills.

A special thanks to Glenmere Ground staff at Valley View Center-Nursing Care for the wonderful care given to Charlie in his last years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Ambulance Inc., PO Box 841, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).