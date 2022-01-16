Carol L.J. Leasure passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 78 years old. Born in New York, NY, Carol was the daughter of the late Irene (Nau) and Joseph Leasure.

Carol was an enrolled Agent at Prager Metis, LLC, in New York, New York. She played an active role at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY, where she was a Council member, a member of Stephen’s Ministries, and a member of the church choir.

Carol is survived by her children, Joseph James Leasure, of Monroe, NY; Jason Paige Leasure and his wife Maria of Columbia, MD; and Joy Marie McAssey and her husband Chris of Wurtsboro, NY; in addition to her four grandchildren: Qing, Sean, Dylan, and Olivia; her niece and nephew Heather and Steven Krolak; and her sister-in-law Amy Krolak. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her brother Steven Krolak.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Memorial contributions in Carol’s name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church www.stpaulmonroe.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.