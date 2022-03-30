Bernadette Lang, a lifelong resident of the area, died peacefully in Harriman, New York, on March 22, 2022, with her family caring for her. She was 62 years old.

The daughter of the late John and Patricia Lang, she was born in Suffern, New York.

Bernadette is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Brooks at home, her siblings a brother Bobby, of Middletown, NY, and sister Denise, of Buffalo, NY, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who loved her very much.

Bernadette requested that her family hold a Cremation service at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY, under the care of Thomas & Brendan Flynn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

Memorial contributions in Bernadette’s name to the Wounded Warriors https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

