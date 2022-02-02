Barbara M. Basile, age 78, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, took her leave on Sunday, January 30, 2022, after a short illness. She was born on August 20, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Theodore and Antoinette (Krospic) Rywelski.

Barbara was a hard-working, community minded individual, volunteering as a dispatcher for both the Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance Corps, as well as the Mountain Lodge Park Volunteer Fire Department. She was a member of the Mountain Lodge Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the fire company band.

Barbara co-owned the ALBA Taxi Co. and the Strong-Basile Funeral Home with her husband. She retired from the Town of Blooming Grove as deputy town clerk after 22 dedicated years. She spent her leisure time while in Delaware with the Red Hat Ladies of the Red Hat Divas.

Above all, Barbara cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. Loved by many, Barbara will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Frank R. Basile; her children: Frank (Mary Ann), James (Ellen), Matt (Dan); her grandchildren: Matthew, Austin, Kathleen, and Declan; her brother, Theodore; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place privately in the spring, in Warwick, NY.

All are invited to attend the service via live-stream by visiting http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/10353261/LTWebcast.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required of all persons attending any aspect of the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 7 North Street Washingtonville, NY 10992

Local arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.