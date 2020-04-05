September 17, 1930-March 27, 2020

Highland Mills, NY

Audrey R. Salvatore of Highland Mills passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. She was 89 years old.

The daughter of Marion and George Morgan, Audrey was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Bronx.

Audrey was a Librarian Assistant for North Main Street School in Monroe. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Highland Mills where she was a CCD instructor, a Girl Scout leader for the Woodbury Girls Scouts of Highland Mills & Central Valley, Chiskaulk Quilters Club of Woodbury, and the Rockland Astronomy Club along with her husband Lenny.

Survivors include her loving husband Leonard “Lenny” J. Salvatore at home; her daughters: RoseAnn Edelman and her husband Charlie of Blooming Grove, and Audrey Flynn and her husband Tom of Middletown; six grandchildren: Daniel, Lauren, Lenny, Melissa, Thomas and Nicola; four great grandchildren: Logan, Noah, Liam and Maxwell; and son-in-law Brian Klopchin of Monroe.

Audrey was predeceased by her daughter Lenora Klopchin.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boys Town helping children saving families at www.boystown.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).