June 14, 1930 – March 9, 2020

Goshen, NY

Audrey M. Kirkpatrick of Goshen, and formally of Washingtonville, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehab in Goshen. She was 89 years old.

The daughter of George and Dorothy Miller Cutler, she was born on June 14, 1930, in Cornwall.

Audrey was a devoted housewife who dedicated her time to her loving family. She loved spending hours working on all kinds of crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She loved animals, especially horses, which she rode in her youth. All who knew and loved her will miss her dearly.

Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Leroy G. Kirkpatrick Sr. and her two sisters, Barbara Litchler and Jeanne Martin.

She is survived by her two sons: Leroy G. Kirkpatrick Jr. of New Windsor and Stephen Kirkpartick and his wife Cheryl of Rembert, S.C.; two daughters: Linda Kirkpatrick of Wedgefield, S.C., and Dorothy Lawrence and her husband John of New Windsor; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Graveside Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Washingtonville Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Washingtonville.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, or online www.alz.org/donate.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).