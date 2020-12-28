Arline (Barnett) Rodstrom

Arline Rodstrom of Monroe, a 60-year area resident, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Hospice at home. She was 84 years old.

The daughter of Arthur Barnett and Ada C. Barnett, she was born in the Bronx on March 13, 1936.

She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Pinto and husband Thomas of Middletown; her sons: Charles W. Rodstrom III and wife Patricia of Washingtonville, Walter Rodstrom and wife Rose of City Island, Gregory Rodstrom and wife Anna of Salisbury Mills and Daniel Rodstrom and wife Laura of Furlong, Pa.; grandchildren: Christopher, Sarah, Justin, Carly, Matthew, Jennifer, Samantha, Chelsea, Rebecca, Heather, Nicholas and Michael; and great grandchildren: Linus and Delilah.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles Jr. and grandson Charles.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 31 at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

Cremation at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Interment of cremains will take place in Pelham Cemetery on City Island at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).