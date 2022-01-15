Antoinette Moran passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home in Monroe, NY. She was 82 years old. Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Vincenza (Terrilli) and Andrew Giardino.

Antoinette was a bus driver for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, NY. She worked within the school district for 35 years. Antoinette loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, puzzles, the movies, and weekend vacations. Mom’s message to us was, “I want you to be happy, to live on and enjoy life. I will always be with you.”

Survivors include her husband Eugene J. Moran, Sr. at home in Monroe, NY; her son Eugene J. Moran, Jr. of Glen Gardner, NJ; her son Michael R. Moran of Lodi, NJ; her daughter Barbara J. Dugan and her husband Richard of Middletown, NY; and one grandchild, Nicholas F. Porta of Monticello, NY. She is further survived by her brother Andrew Giardino and his wife Gale of Lake Wylie, SC; and her sister Maryanne Hutchinson and her wife Carol Kasold of South Glens Falls, NY. In addition to her parents, Antoinette was predeceased by her sister Josephine Florio, and her brother-in-law Peter Florio.

Services for Antoinette were private.

Memorial donations in Antoinette’s name may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org

