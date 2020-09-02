Antoinette D. Belmonte of Cornwall passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was 102 years old.

The daughter of Joseph and Mary Polio Apicello, she was born on July 11, 1918, in New York City.

Antoinette devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Hotsie Totsie Follies and a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman.

She always loved to go for car rides to look at all of the beautiful scenery. Along the drives she would stop by The Dug Out in Central Valley to grab one of their famous hot dogs and would swing by the Dollar Store.

Survivors include her children: Joseph Belmonte and his wife Debby of Boynton Beach, Fla.; Frank Belmonte (Elaine) of Cornwall; Darlene Smith and her husband Ralph of Cornwall; Jo-Ann Belmonte of Brewster, Mass.; and Nanette Bieber (Roger) of Sterling Forest, NY; and her grandson Bradley Belmonte of Davie, Fla.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Belmonte Sr., and by her three sisters: Jenny, Susie and Elizabeth.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties: 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).