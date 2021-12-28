Anthony Macchia passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 82 years old. Son of the late Vincent and Carmela Macchia, he was born in Italy on July 22, 1939.

Anthony worked construction for Local #79 in Manhattan, NY. He was a proud member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and Sons of Italy in Bronx, NY.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carolina Macchia at home, children: Vincenzo Macchia of Bronx, NY; and Marina Boss of Chester, NY; siblings: Ralph Macchia of Huntington Beach, CA; Vincent De Vito of Port St. Richie, FL; Phyllis New of Yonkers, NY; and Annie McCabe of Vernon, NJ; and by his beloved grandchildren: Peter, Nicole, Anthony, Vito, Anna, Emily, Seth, and Jacob. In addition to his parents, Anthony was also predeceased by his daughter, Rossana Frenna.

Services were held privately with interment at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in Bronx, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.