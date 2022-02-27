Andrew Pizzo passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his residence in Monroe, NY. He was 97 years old. Son of the late Joseph and Francesca (Valenti) Pizzo, he was born on March 17, 1924, in New York, NY.

Andrew proudly protected his country in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943-1946, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge, Andrew became a Postal Worker for the U.S. Post Office in New York, NY. He was also a very talented painter with exhibitions on display at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and many other areas in New York City.

Andrew taught so many children and adults to cherish and not to be afraid to challenge themselves. Live to your full potentials. Count your blessings. He was a warm man who inspired so many with his genuine words of wisdom and love of life. His gift to lift your spirits with his acute simple connection with nature had adorned us all. He seemed to know and love all of us in our own special way.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Marc, of Glen Spey, NY; John and his wife, Laurel, of Blooming Grove, NY; and Jerry and his wife, Vivian, of Monroe, NY; beloved grandchildren: Isabella and Andrew, and by a great deal of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Andrew was also predeceased by his loving wife Joan, and siblings: Salvatore and Mary.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com