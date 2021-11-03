Andrew McDermott, a longtime resident of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. He was 86 years old.

Andy was born, raised and worked in New York City. He took great pride in his contributions to the many roads, buildings and bridges that are part of the Big Apple as we know it today.

Andy was always dedicated to his wife and children - so proud of his three children and five grandchildren.

He learned three trades: masonry, brick laying and iron working during his life where he met his closest friends. His years of playing football, baseball and basketball led him to coaching and inspiring so many children for many years.

Always aware of the future, his mantra was “Learn, work and play well and leave the rest to God.” Peace to all.

Andy is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maureen; son Michael McDermott and his wife Deborah Brunjes; daughter Luanne Furman and her husband William; and five grandchildren: Samuel Nungesser, Nicholas Race, Joshua Nungesser, Caleb McDermott and Aleyah Furman. He was predeceased by daughter, Colleen McDermott.

The family will receive friends for memorial visitation on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Andy’s name be made to Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.