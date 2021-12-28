Alva M. McCann of Washingtonville, N.Y., entered into rest on December 21, 2021. She was 98 years old.

Alva was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 5, 1923, to Lawrence and Ethel Dunn Ueland. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Alva loved nothing more than visiting with her family and hearing about all that was going on in their lives. She enjoyed reminiscing about her days growing up in Brooklyn and all the friends she had made during those years.

Alva will be lovingly remembered by her 4 sons James E. (Carole), of Salisbury Mills, NY, Tom of Rockaway, NY, John F. (Kathleen) of Sparta, NJ and Lawrence of Chatham, NJ., her 9 grandchildren, Sean (Renae), James (Danika), Brian, Matthew (Liz), Christopher, Michael (Amanda), Tara, Caroline and Jennifer, her 5 great-grandchildren, Connor, Eva, Brendan, Connor 2 and Lily; nephews and nieces, Rick, Joanne, Doug , Alexander, Andrew, Mark, Alex, Michele and Patricia and a great many members of her extended family.

She was predeceased by John, her husband of 65 years, her brother Lawrence Ueland, and her niece Barbara Ueland.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Smith, Seaman Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY alongside her husband.