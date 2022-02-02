Alfred Robert LaNeve, 87, of West Milford (formerly of Wanaque) died peacefully in his home, January 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. “Fred”, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Paterson, NJ. The son of Oscar and Madeline LaNeve (predeceased), he and his brother Pasquale (predeceased) were raised in Totowa.

Alfred married his loving wife Lorraine on April 30, 1955. In 1956, the couple’s family grew substantially when they were blessed (and surprised) with triplets, Candice, Glen and Robert. In 1960, their family continued to expand when they welcomed another blessing, their fourth child Gayle.

As the years went on, Fred also became the devoted grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Alfred was a proud member of the United States Navy. He served in the Korean War and later was an active veteran as a member of the VFW and Knights of Columbus. Following his military service, he worked to provide for his family by day and attended night classes until he achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in finance as a graduate of Seton Hall University.

He established a successful career as an accountant for Burns and Roe in Oradell, NJ, and post-retirement served as the Board Treasurer for Lakeland Regional High School, as well as a trustee for Lakeland State Bank. Additionally, he was a devout Christian and committed member of Bethany Church in Wyckoff, NJ. Fred’s joy and passion was his family. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity and compassion. He was a loyal friend and the adored patriarch of his family.

His facetious sense of humor and heart of gold spread a boundless love through and beyond four generations. Alfred will be dearly missed by his wife, Lorraine (Loeb) LaNeve, of West Milford, his children Candice and Thomas Earl of West Milford, Glen and Lucy LaNeve of Horseheads, NY;’ Robert and JoAnn LaNeve of Kinnelon, Gayle and Kevin Quigley, of Rotunda West, FL; his 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Monday, January 31, from 4-7 p.m., followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, both at D’Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, NJ. His final resting place will be at Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

or American Center for Law and Justice www.alcj.org