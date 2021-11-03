Aida C. Rojas passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her home in Highland Mills. She was 89 years old.

The daughter of Trino Leon and Rosa Adela Cruz she was born on May 24, 1932, in Guanica, Puerto Rico. She was a Caretaker at the Lower East Side Hospital in New York City.

Survivors include her daughter, Rosa T. Santiago and her husband, Daniel of Highland Mills; sons Luis F. Rojas and Miguel A. Rojas, both of the Bronx, New York; brothers Enio Leon of Guanica, Puerto Rico and Rafael Leon of Cleveland, Ohio; sister Luisa Leon of Cleveland, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Danny, Chris, Matthew, Andrew, Jonathan, Adam, Tammy, Natalee and Samantha; and six great grandchildren: Aiden, Cassandra, Avery, Kiera, Ariah and Aviana Rojas. She was predeceased by a son, Hector Rojas and two sisters: Eunice Ortiz and Irma Leon.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills (845 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).